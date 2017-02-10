Leeds United’s Chris Wood Scoops January Award

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Chris Wood has won the Championship Player of the Month award for January.



The 25-year-old, who beat off competition from Cardiff City midfielder Joe Ralls, Ipswich Town forward Tom Lawrence and Brighton goalkeeper David Stockdale to win the prestigious award, was in great form in front of goal last month.











Wood netted six goals in four Championship games in January as the Whites managed to win three of those fixtures.



The New Zealand international, who found the back of the net against Derby County and Nottingham Forest, scored braces in the defeat at Barnsley and in the victory over Rotherham United last month.





And Wood insisted that his good goalscoring form is testament to the fact how well Leeds have been playing this season.

“Personally, it was a very nice month, I think we won three games out of four, which is a good record and we’re doing well as a team”, he was quoted as saying by the club’s official site.



“My own improvement has been a reflection on how well the team are playing.



“We’ve come on leaps and bounds from last year and we are creating loads more chances, which gives us forward players more opportunities.”



Wood, who joined Leeds from Leicester in 2015, has thus far scored 21 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign.

