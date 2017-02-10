Mark Warburton Resigns As Rangers Manager, David Weir And Frank McParland Also Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Mark Warburton has resigned.



The Englishman has, Rangers have confirmed, handed in his resignation at the club, along with assistant manager David Weir and head of recruitment Frank McParland.











Rangers have accepted the trio's resignations and Under-20s boss Graeme Murty will take charge for Sunday's Scottish Cup tie against Morton at Ibrox.



The Gers said in a statement: "Rangers has accepted the resignations of manager Mark Warburton, assistant manager David Weir and the Club’s head of recruitment Frank McParland.





"At a meeting with the management team’s representative earlier this week the Club were advised that Mr Warburton, Mr Weir and Mr McParland wished to resign their positions and leave the Club on condition that Rangers agreed to waive its rights to substantial compensation.