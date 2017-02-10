Mark Warburton Resigns As Rangers Manager, David Weir And Frank McParland Also Exit

Rangers manager Mark Warburton has resigned.
The Englishman has, Rangers have confirmed, handed in his resignation at the club, along with assistant manager David Weir and head of recruitment Frank McParland.
Rangers have accepted the trio's resignations and Under-20s boss Graeme Murty will take charge for Sunday's Scottish Cup tie against Morton at Ibrox.
The Gers said in a statement: "Rangers has accepted the resignations of manager Mark Warburton, assistant manager David Weir and the Club’s head of recruitment Frank McParland.
"At a meeting with the management team’s representative earlier this week the Club were advised that Mr Warburton, Mr Weir and Mr McParland wished to resign their positions and leave the Club on condition that Rangers agreed to waive its rights to substantial compensation.
"Rangers’ agreement to waive compensation would assist the management team to join another club.
"This compensation amount was agreed when Rangers significantly improved Mr Warburton and Mr Weir’s financial arrangements before the start of this season."
Warburton, Weir and McParland leaving Rangers without compensation will surely fuel rumours the trio are set to imminently take over at another club.
Rangers insist they are thankful for the hard work put in by the trio, but were left with no alternative due to the request presented to them.
"The Board is very appreciative of the good work previously done by the management team but believes it had no alternative. Our Club must come first and absolute commitment is essential."