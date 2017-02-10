Mark Warburton Won’t Be Back At Rangers – Claim Amid Resignation Confusion

Follow @insidefutbol





Mark Warburton will leave Rangers and not be back, as he offered his resignation and it was accepted, according to ITV.



Rangers announced on Friday night at 9pm that Warburton, along with assistant boss David Weir and head of recruitment Frank McParland had offered to resign if compensation which would be due on them joining another club was waived.











The Gers accepted the proposal and announced the trio have left Ibrox.



But in a twist of confusion, Warburton denied having resigned from his post, along with Weir and McParland.





It has though been claimed the resignations were put in and ultimately accepted.

And that means Warburton will not be back at Ibrox, with his reign as Rangers manager now having come to an end, despite his denials over resigning.



Under-20s boss Graeme Murty is to take charge of the Rangers side for this weekend's Scottish Cup tie against Morton at Ibrox.



Warburton led Rangers to the Scottish Championship title and the Scottish Challenge Cup last season.



He also guided the Gers to the Scottish Cup final, where they were edged out by Hibernian.

