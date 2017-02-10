Mark Warburton’s Not Been Up To It – Rangers Source Reacts, Says Manager Wanted To Go Down South

Follow @insidefutbol





Mark Warburton and his management team have not been up to the job at Rangers for some time, a senior source at the club has claimed, while stressing the Englishman has clearly been hankering after a move down south.



Rangers announced on Friday night that Warburton, along with his assistant and Gers legend David Weir, and head of recruitment Frank McParland, had submitted their resignations, which have been accepted.











The club claimed in a meeting it was requested that Rangers waive their right to compensation for the trio should they join another club, and accepted.



But as matters took a bizarre turn, Warburton, Weir and McParland made clear they had not resigned.





Nevertheless, it increasingly appears the trio will not be back at Rangers and have departed.