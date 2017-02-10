Mark Warburton’s Not Been Up To It – Rangers Source Reacts, Says Manager Wanted To Go Down South

Mark Warburton and his management team have not been up to the job at Rangers for some time, a senior source at the club has claimed, while stressing the Englishman has clearly been hankering after a move down south.
Rangers announced on Friday night that Warburton, along with his assistant and Gers legend David Weir, and head of recruitment Frank McParland, had submitted their resignations, which have been accepted.
The club claimed in a meeting it was requested that Rangers waive their right to compensation for the trio should they join another club, and accepted.
But as matters took a bizarre turn, Warburton, Weir and McParland made clear they had not resigned.
Nevertheless, it increasingly appears the trio will not be back at Rangers and have departed.
And noises from the club suggest Rangers are not disappointed to see the back of Warburton, who they believe has been desperate to return to his native England and has struggled to meet expectations at Ibrox.
A senior source at Murray Park told Clyde 1: "It's been obvious for some time the Rangers management team has not been up to the task.
"You only have to look at the results.
"But even so, most know the manager has been wanting to move back south", the source added.
Rangers Under-20s boss Graeme Murty will boss the team for this weekend's Scottish Cup tie against Morton.