No Bournemouth Talks With Arsenal Over Jack Wilshere Yet

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has explained that although he would love to keep Jack Wilshere at the club beyond the end of the season, there have been no discussions with Arsenal regarding the matter.



Wilshere, who joined Bournemouth from the Gunners on a season-long loan deal last summer, has been in fine form for the Cherries.











The midfielder has thus far made 21 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth, providing two assists.



And Howe, who insisted that Bournemouth would love to have Wilshere at Dean Court after the 2016/17 campaign as well, stated that the club have not yet opened talks with Arsenal on the subject, with the manager saying that his side are treating it as a loan deal for the season.





"We'd love Jack Wilshere to stay, but there's been no discussion with Arsenal”, he told a press conference on Friday.

“We are treating it as a loan for this season, as ever."



Wilshere, who has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, is contracted with Arsenal until the summer of 2018.



It is the 25-year-old’s second loan spell away from Arsenal, having previously spent time at Bolton Wanderers in 2010.

