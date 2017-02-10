PHOTO: We Miss You At Manchester United – David de Gea’s Message To Radamel Falcao

Follow @insidefutbol





David de Gea says that Radamel Falcao is missed at Manchester United and has wished the striker happy birthday as he turns 31 years old.



Falcao spent a season at Manchester United on loan from Monaco during the 2014/15 campaign, but flopped badly as he struggled to hold down a spot in the side and when did play was lacklustre in front of goal.











It came as little surprise when the Red Devils opted against signing Falcao permanently and he spent the following campaign on loan at Chelsea, before then returning to Monaco.



But while the Colombian struggled at Old Trafford, De Gea insists he is missed.



Happy Bday @FALCAO 🐯Crack both in and outside the pitch. We miss you! Felicidades Rada, crack dentro y fuera del campo. Se te echa de menos! pic.twitter.com/tnm9y7Mvu0 — David De Gea (@D_DeGea) February 10, 2017



The goalkeeper took to Twitter to post a photograph of himself with Falcao.