06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/02/2017 - 13:50 GMT

PHOTO: We Miss You At Manchester United – David de Gea’s Message To Radamel Falcao

 




David de Gea says that Radamel Falcao is missed at Manchester United and has wished the striker happy birthday as he turns 31 years old.

Falcao spent a season at Manchester United on loan from Monaco during the 2014/15 campaign, but flopped badly as he struggled to hold down a spot in the side and when did play was lacklustre in front of goal.




It came as little surprise when the Red Devils opted against signing Falcao permanently and he spent the following campaign on loan at Chelsea, before then returning to Monaco.

But while the Colombian struggled at Old Trafford, De Gea insists he is missed.
 


The goalkeeper took to Twitter to post a photograph of himself with Falcao.

And De Gea wrote: "Happy Bday Falcao. Crack both in and outside the pitch. We miss you!"

Back in France, Falcao has rediscovered his goalscoring touch, faring better against Ligue 1 defenders than he managed in the Premier League.

So far this season the striker has scored 19 goals in 25 games in all competitions for Monaco, a haul which includes 14 in 18 Ligue 1 games.
 