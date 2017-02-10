Rangers In Turmoil, Mark Warburton Denies Resigning

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers have been left in turmoil on Friday night following a statement announcing the departures of Mark Warburton, David Weir and Frank McParland, with Warburton insisting he has not resigned, according to BBC Scotland.



The Ibrox giants announced via their official website at 9pm that Warburton, his assistant David Weir and the club's sporting director Frank McParland had all asked to be released from their contracts, on the event the club would waive their right to compensation should they join another side.











And the statement confirmed Rangers had agreed and accepted the resignation of the trio.



But in a bizarre twist, it has been claimed Warburton is unaware of the resignation statement and says he has not resigned.





Rangers had confirmed that Under-20s boss Graeme Murty would be in charge for this weekend's Scottish Cup clash against Morton at Ibrox.