06 October 2016

10/02/2017 - 19:38 GMT

Spurs “More Than Capable” Of Beating Liverpool Says Dele Alli

 




Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli believes that it is not going to be easy for his team to go to Anfield and face Liverpool, but he is sure they are capable of coming back with all three points.

The Lilywhites will be aiming to continue with their impressive run of form as they head to Liverpool for their 25th league match of the season.




Alli believes Liverpool represent tough opponents, despite the fact they are currently enduring a dire run of form.

According to Alli, Spurs have confidence in themselves, but must make sure they block out the big-game nature of the match and focus on the task at hand on Merseyside.
 


On the nature of the trip, the youngster told his club's official website: “It’s not going to be easy.  

"Any team going to Anfield knows it’s going to be a tough game, but I think we’re more than capable of going there and coming back with the three points.

"We’re confident in ourselves and it’s important that we don’t worry about the occasion, just go there and play how we know we can.

"If we do that then I’m sure we’ll be alright.”

Alli's confidence going into the match will be high after he scooped up the Premier League Player of the Month award for January, in no small part thanks to a brace against Chelsea.
 