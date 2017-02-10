Teams In Scotland Just Can’t Cope With Us – Celtic Hitman

Follow @insidefutbol





Moussa Dembele is of the opinion that not many teams in Scotland can cope with Celtic if they play their own game.



The Hoops, who will next face Inverness CT in a fifth round Scottish Cup game on Saturday, are yet to lose a domestic match this season.











Besides being 27 points clear at the top of the league table, Celtic have already won the Scottish League Cup.



The Bhoys have thus far met their arch-rivals three times in all competitions in the present campaign, with Brendan Rodgers’ team winning all of those encounters.





And Dembele, who admitted that Celtic are the team to beat in Scotland when they are on song, however, explained that his side are confident about beating Inverness in the Scottish Cup at Paradise.

“We are confident that if we play our game, I don’t think many teams can cope with us in the Scottish league”, he told Celtic TV, when asked if his side are confident about beating Inverness.



“But it’s up to us, we have to go there [against Inverness] and treat is just as another game.



“[We will] give our 100 per cent and then we will see what happens.”



Celtic, whose sole draw in a domestic game this season came against Inverness in September, beat Albion Rovers 3-0 in the previous round of the Scottish Cup last month.

