This Month Is Huge – Leeds United Star Tells Team-Mates To Stay Grounded

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Chris Wood has stressed the importance of his side’s need for focus in order to remain in the playoff spots at the end of the season.



A defeat to Huddersfield last weekend aside, Leeds have been in good form over the last few months and have continued to maintain their place in the Championship’s top six.











Currently fifth, Leeds are major contenders for promotion to the Premier League this season, but Wood admits that with a good share of the season still left, his side cannot afford to lose focus now.



He feels it is important Leeds continue their modus operandi and focus on the next game as in a volatile league as the Championship anything can happen from now until the end of the season.





Asked about the importance of keeping their feet on the ground, Wood told LUTV: “You have to.

“There are 16 games to go, it’s like a mini-season still to go.



"It’s a huge month in terms of games in the Championship and you know what it’s like.



“Anything can change – people can have runs, people can have dips in form so you know there are going to be people chasing below us and we are going to chasing people above us.



“We just need to keep focused on the next game.”



Leeds are preparing to get back to winning ways by bagging the three points against Cardiff City at Elland Road on Saturday.

