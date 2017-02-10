XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/02/2017 - 15:50 GMT

Time For Phil Jones To Be Out And Eric Bailly In – Jose Mourinho

 




Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that it is time for Eric Bailly to step forward to fill in the void created by the injury suffered by Phil Jones.

Jones missed the action against Leicester City last Sunday and is now set to be sidelined for yet another match against Watford after suffering a bruised foot in the match against Hull City on 1st February. He had to be substituted in the 55th minute.




In Jones' absence, Bailly, who has just returned from his international duty with Ivory Coast, was needed to fit in for the match against the Foxes last Sunday.

The Portuguese manager doesn't see any problem with it as he believes that it is all a part and parcel of the game. While Bailly was away Jones performed the role at the heart of the defence and now in Jones' absence Bailly will do the job.
 


"Every team needs four central defenders", Mourinho told MUTV.  

"But we coped well without Eric.

"Now it’s time for Jones to be out and time for Eric to be in.

"Of course, we’re happy he played already that last match and he showed again security and understanding with the other guys, so we’re fine."

Skipper Wayne Rooney, who also missed the action last week through illness, though will be fit for Saturday's match.
 