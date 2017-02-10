Zinedine Zidane Coy On New Deal For Chelsea Linked Isco

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane admits that it is up to the club and Isco to sort out his future at the Bernabeu, but claims he remains a big fan of the schemer.



The 24-year-old Spaniard remains an important player of the first team squad at Real Madrid, but the midfielder is not a certain starter in Zidane’s team, leading to speculation over his future.











He has often been touted to be on his way to the Premier League and the most recent club linked with a move for the Real Madrid midfielder are league leaders Chelsea.



With his future at Real Madrid uncertain, there are suggestions that the Blues are keeping tabs on Isco’s situation and could make a move for him during the summer transfer window.





Zidane has stressed that he would like to keep the player in his squad, but has indicated that the Spaniard’s long term future at the Real Madrid is not in his hands at the moment.

When asked about the chances of Isco signing a new deal, the Real Madrid coach was quoted as saying by AS: “The club will decide with the player.



“He is a key player for us, works hard and I like him very much.”



His current contract with Real Madrid expires in the summer of 2018.

