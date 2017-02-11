Cardiff City Showed Us Respect – Garry Monk Assesses Leeds United’s Defeat

Garry Monk feels Cardiff City showed Leeds United respect by adopting a defensive posture against his side today, after the Bluebirds beat the Whites 2-0.
Leeds quickly set about dominating possession at Elland Road, though had trouble carving open a resolute Cardiff defence. The Bluebirds concentrated on sitting deep and hitting Leeds with long balls.
The opening 45 minutes was low on quality as both teams headed in 0-0 at the break.
The Whites could have taken the lead just five minutes into the second half as Liam Cooper was left unmarked from a Pablo Hernandez corner, but his header went over the bar.
Just minutes later, Craig Noone picked out Sean Morrison from a free kick and he headed home from the back post to make it 1-0 for Cardiff.
Leeds brought Hadi Sacko off the bench, but Cardiff could have had a second in the 66th minute as Kyle Bartley and Rob Green combined to keep out a Kenneth Zohore header and an effort from Joe Ralls, respectively.
Chris Wood had a chance to hit back soon after, but pulled his effort wide.
And when Cardiff scored a second in the 69th minute through Zahore, it was all over for the Whites, who then had matters made worse when Liam Bridcutt picked up a second yellow card with four minutes left.
For Monk, Leeds had encountered something new in a team sitting deep and doing all they could to disrupt their game.
"Disappointed with the result of course", Monk told LUTV.
"It's something new for this group. Out of respect for how well they've done here at Elland Road we're going to face these situations where teams will come, be a solid block, slow things down and try to frustrate us.
"We need to show tempo to our play to break them down.
"The idea was right, but maybe the execution wasn't right", Monk explained.
"We still had enough to score a goal or two.
"Against a team that is defending in a block and slowing the game down, you have to show patience.
"But we made two mistakes and if we hadn't made those mistakes we would have been in a position to win the game.
"We have to all understand it – teams will come here, frustrate us and not attack us."