Cardiff City Showed Us Respect – Garry Monk Assesses Leeds United’s Defeat

Garry Monk feels Cardiff City showed Leeds United respect by adopting a defensive posture against his side today, after the Bluebirds beat the Whites 2-0.



Leeds quickly set about dominating possession at Elland Road, though had trouble carving open a resolute Cardiff defence. The Bluebirds concentrated on sitting deep and hitting Leeds with long balls.











The opening 45 minutes was low on quality as both teams headed in 0-0 at the break.



The Whites could have taken the lead just five minutes into the second half as Liam Cooper was left unmarked from a Pablo Hernandez corner, but his header went over the bar.





Just minutes later, Craig Noone picked out Sean Morrison from a free kick and he headed home from the back post to make it 1-0 for Cardiff.