Celtic Legend Says Moussa Dembele’s Didier Drogba Comparisons Fair

Celtic legend David Hay believes comparisons between Moussa Dembele and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba are fair, but feels what makes him a fan favourite at Paradise is his own style of football.



Despite interest from big clubs in England, Dembele joined Celtic from Fulham last summer and has been a revelation up front for the Scottish champions this season.











Scoring 23 goals in 39 appearances, the Frenchman has taken little time to settle down at his new club and quickly become a favourite amongst the fans at Paradise.



He has already been compared to Chelsea legend Drogba and while Hay is not too keen to compare players, he admits that Dembele’s comparision with the former Blues striker is about right because of his size and impact on games.





However, the Celtic legend believes what makes the Frenchman such an exciting character for the fans at Paradise is his style of football, which has quickly made him a cult hero amongst Bhoys supporters.

The former Celtic midfielder told French sports daily L’Equipe: “I don’t like to compare players, but for the French people who don’t see him too often, I will make an exception.



“We have already talked about Didier Drogba and I think it’s fair enough.



"He has the same size and the same kind of effect on matches but Dembele is Dembele because he has a style, which provides excitement to the fans.



“They sing his name all the time.”

