Frank de Boer “Would Always Listen” To Rangers Approach

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Ajax and Inter coach Frank de Boer is willing to listen to Rangers if they make an approach for his services.



Rangers are currently looking for a new manager after accepting Mark Warburton's resignation on Friday. Warburton later claimed he had not resigned, but the club are insistent he has gone and is no longer in charge.











De Boer told Sky Sports News HQ that he has not yet been approached by Rangers, but says he "would always listen" to what the Scottish giants have to say.



The Dutchman, who led Ajax to five consecutive Eredivisie titles, would be an eye-catching appointment for the Ibrox club as they seek to become competitive with rivals Celtic.





De Boer has experience of life at Rangers, having played for the club in 2004.