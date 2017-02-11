Garry Monk Provides Pontus Jansson Update, Assesses Availability For Bristol City Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Garry Monk does not believe that Pontus Jansson will be fit to return to the side for Tuesday's visit by Bristol City.



Jansson missed today's 2-0 defeat at home against Cardiff City, Liam Cooper coming in to replace him. The centre-back was absent through illness.











As such, Monk does not see how Jansson can recover in time to face the Robins on Tuesday, when Leeds will look to return to winning ways.



"He rang in this morning and said he was ill", Monk explained on LUTV when asked about Jansson.





"So it's doubtful he'll make the game on Tuesday", the Leeds boss continued.