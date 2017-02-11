XRegister
11/02/2017 - 17:30 GMT

Garry Monk Provides Pontus Jansson Update, Assesses Availability For Bristol City Game

 




Leeds United boss Garry Monk does not believe that Pontus Jansson will be fit to return to the side for Tuesday's visit by Bristol City.

Jansson missed today's 2-0 defeat at home against Cardiff City, Liam Cooper coming in to replace him. The centre-back was absent through illness.




As such, Monk does not see how Jansson can recover in time to face the Robins on Tuesday, when Leeds will look to return to winning ways.

"He rang in this morning and said he was ill", Monk explained on LUTV when asked about Jansson.
 


"So it's doubtful he'll make the game on Tuesday", the Leeds boss continued.

"If you're ill today, I don't see how you can make the game."

Leeds have now lost their last two Championship games, against Huddersfield and Cardiff respectively, and will be desperate to return to winning ways as soon as possible.

But they look set to have to do so without Jansson, something which is a big blow given how vital the Swede has been to the side's success this season.
 