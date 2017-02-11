Get Men In The Box – Former Leeds Star Critical After Whites Lose To Cardiff

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan feels the Whites didn’t get enough men inside the box against Cardiff City in the first half to score goals, despite all the possession, as they lost 2-0.



Cardiff dented Leeds’ hopes of being in the Championship’s top six with a shock 2-0 win at Elland Road. It was Leeds' first loss at home since going down to Newcastle United in November.











However, Monk’s men dominated the ball in the first half, but rarely threatened to score against a comfortable looking Cardiff defence and Whelan feels the Whites didn’t throw enough bodies inside the box to score the goals.



The former White is of the opinion too much of the play in the first half was in front of the Cardiff defence and the Leeds players looked almost afraid to make runs inside the box in order to cause more trouble to the visitors at Elland Road.





The former Leeds striker told the BBC: “The first 45 was all Leeds but possession doesn't win you games.

“70% possession – that doesn't equal a goal. You have to get more men in the box – there were balls where no one was running in and gambling on them.



“[Liam] Bridcutt and [Ronaldo] Vieira were deeper than [Pablo] Hernandez; [Hadi] Sacko was on the edge of the box – are they scared of scoring goals?



"They'll never score goals from midfield if they don't get in the box.”



With two losses on the trot in the Championship, Leeds will be desperate to put their promotion campaign back on track when they host Bristol City on Tuesday night.

