I Have Nothing To Say – Mauricio Pochettino Speechless After Spurs Lose At Liverpool

Mauricio Pochettino admits that he has been left without much to say following his Tottenham Hotspur side being comfortably beaten 2-0 at Anfield by Liverpool.



Spurs fell behind after 16 minutes when Sadio Mane got on the end of a good ball from Georginio Wijnaldum and shrugged off the attentions of Ben Davies to drill a shot past Hugo Lloris.











Mane then added a second for Liverpool only two minutes later to leave Spurs reeling, as he capitalised after efforts from Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino were kept out by Lloris.



While there were no further goals in the game, Liverpool were comfortable and easily saw out the match to claim all three points, moving to within a point of Arsenal in third and Tottenham in second.





And Pochettino has little in the way of complaints as he feels his men were clearly second best at Anfield, explaining they could not match Liverpool's intensity.