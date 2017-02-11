I Love Being Rangers Player – Gers Star Rubbishes Exit Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender Rob Kiernan has rubbished speculation over his future at the club and has insisted that he loves being a Gers player.



Kiernan had to cope with some criticism after Rangers’ 4-1 defeat to Hearts earlier in the month and was subsequently not included in the squad in last weekend’s 1-1 draw to Ross County.











There have been rumours this week that Kiernan could be considering his future at the club in the summer and might want to find the exit door at Ibrox at the end of the season.



The defender lambasted the media for coming up with such stories and stressed that he loves representing Rangers on the pitch, indicating that he has no plans to leave the club any time soon.





Kiernan responded to the speculation over his future and told Rangers TV: “I would like to just have my say on it because I feel the media up here come up with stories now and again.

“I would just like to get my account out – I love being here, I love being a Rangers player and I am desperate to see the club move forward.



“We are going through a tough stage in terms of results but those headlines are nothing.



“I want to give my own account of things and the papers can do what they want.”



Kiernan joined Rangers from Wigan in the summer of 2015 and has clocked up 71 appearances for the club over the last season-and-a-half.

