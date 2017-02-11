It Could Have Been Amazing – Jose Mourinho Reflects On Record As Man Utd Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has expressed his delight after his side’s 2-0 win over Watford, but feels their unbeaten run in the league would have meant more with fewer draws at home.



Goals from Juan Mata and Anthony Martial either side of half time helped Manchester United to a comfortable 2-0 win over Watford at Old Trafford earlier today.











They could have scored more but they missed a plethora of chances and while those missed opportunities didn’t hurt them today, their lack of finishing has meant Manchester United have dropped a lot of points at home this season.



Mourinho feels their unbeaten run in the league could have meant a lot more had they won several of those draws they played out at Old Trafford, but nonetheless he is happy with another win and a clean sheet.





The Manchester United manager told the BBC: "We needed to win.

“Sixteen games unbeaten is an amazing record, but it would be the perfect record with two or three fewer draws at home.



"It was a difficult match and a very important win for us.



"We are not a team scoring lots of goals so it is important to keep the clean sheets. I am really happy with performance.



"In the 10-15 minutes before the goal we were playing in a brilliant way. The goal had to come.”



Manchester United moved up to fifth in the league table for the time being and will not be in league action again until next month.

