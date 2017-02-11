XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/02/2017 - 22:44 GMT

It’s Because He’s Not Good Enough – Liverpool Legend’s Scolding Verdict On Fringe Spurs Star

 




Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson believes Vincent Janssen just isn't good enough to secure regular game time at Tottenham Hotspur.

Janssen has struggled since being snapped up by Spurs from Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar last summer, with the Premier League side splashing out €20m to take him to White Hart Lane.




The striker has flopped so far at Spurs and regularly warms the bench, something he was doing again on Saturday against Liverpool as Lawrenson was watching on for the Reds' in-house TV channel LFC TV.

Janssen was thrown on in the 82nd minute with Spurs chasing the game against Jurgen Klopp's men, but he could make no impact as his side slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Anfield.
 


During a discussion on a lack of strength in depth for Spurs, it was put to Lawrenson by the LFC TV presenter that Janssen must feel being overlooked is like a pie to the face.

And Lawrenson shot back: "Yes, it's because he's not good enough."

Janssen has scored just once in the Premier League for Spurs so far this season, but has repeatedly been backed by boss Mauricio Pochettino to come good.

He was recently linked with German side Wolfsburg and Turkish giants Galatasaray.
 