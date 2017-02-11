It’s Because He’s Not Good Enough – Liverpool Legend’s Scolding Verdict On Fringe Spurs Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson believes Vincent Janssen just isn't good enough to secure regular game time at Tottenham Hotspur.



Janssen has struggled since being snapped up by Spurs from Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar last summer, with the Premier League side splashing out €20m to take him to White Hart Lane.











The striker has flopped so far at Spurs and regularly warms the bench, something he was doing again on Saturday against Liverpool as Lawrenson was watching on for the Reds' in-house TV channel LFC TV.



Janssen was thrown on in the 82nd minute with Spurs chasing the game against Jurgen Klopp's men, but he could make no impact as his side slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Anfield.





During a discussion on a lack of strength in depth for Spurs, it was put to Lawrenson by the LFC TV presenter that Janssen must feel being overlooked is like a pie to the face.