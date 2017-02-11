It’s Not Just Our Problem If Chelsea Go 12 Clear – Mauricio Pochettino As Spurs Lose To Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino believes it will not just be his side's problem if Chelsea move 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League table on Sunday.
Spurs headed into Saturday sitting nine points behind the Blues and with Antonio Conte's men not in action until Sunday, had the chance to close the gap to just six points, if they could beat Liverpool at Anfield.
But Spurs were second best on Merseyside as Liverpool powered to a 2-0 win, both goals from Sadio Mane, the Senegal international striking in the 16th and 18th minutes.
Now Chelsea can move 12 points clear by beating Burnley and Pochettino feels that would be bad news for all those sides trying to overhaul the Blues, not just his men.
"If Chelsea go 12 points clear it is a big problem, but not only for us", he told the BBC.
"It is difficult to fight for the Premier League if you show that performance, that lack of desire to play for a win", Pochettino continued, addressing the defeat at Liverpool.
"If you start a game like we start then it is very difficult.
"We never coped with the tempo of their game. Liverpool deserve the credit.
"It will be difficult for anyone to catch Chelsea, it is a massive gap. More difficult than before."
Pochettino has now vowed to forget about the Premier League for the moment as Spurs' next fixture comes in the Europa League against Gent.
"We are second in the table, my feeling now is not so good but we need to recover after defeat and try to fight.
"We need to focus on the Europa League and the FA Cup before our next league game", the Spurs boss added.