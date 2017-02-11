It’s Not Just Our Problem If Chelsea Go 12 Clear – Mauricio Pochettino As Spurs Lose To Liverpool

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino believes it will not just be his side's problem if Chelsea move 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League table on Sunday.



Spurs headed into Saturday sitting nine points behind the Blues and with Antonio Conte's men not in action until Sunday, had the chance to close the gap to just six points, if they could beat Liverpool at Anfield.











But Spurs were second best on Merseyside as Liverpool powered to a 2-0 win, both goals from Sadio Mane, the Senegal international striking in the 16th and 18th minutes.



Now Chelsea can move 12 points clear by beating Burnley and Pochettino feels that would be bad news for all those sides trying to overhaul the Blues, not just his men.





"If Chelsea go 12 points clear it is a big problem, but not only for us", he told the BBC.