06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/02/2017 - 14:35 GMT

Kemar Roofe On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Cardiff City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Leeds United vs Cardiff City
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Leeds United have officially announced their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Cardiff City in a Championship fixture this afternoon.

The Whites lost last time out at Huddersfield Town and will be desperate to bounce straight back with a win against the Bluebirds, who are managed by former Leeds boss Neil Warnock and have ex-Whites captain Sol Bamba in the ranks.




Leeds manager Garry Monk goes with the centre-back pairing of Liam Cooper and Kyle Bartley, while in midfield he picks Ronaldo Vieira and Liam Bridcutt to win the battle in the centre of the park. Alfonso Pedraza, snapped up in the winter transfer window, is handed his first start for the club, while Pablo Hernandez and Stuart Dallas are also named in support of striker Chris Wood.

From the bench, Monk can call for Souleymane Doukara and Kemar Roofe if needed, while Hadi Sacko and Modou Barrow are further attacking options. Pontus Jansson misses out today with illness.

 


Leeds United Team vs Cardiff City

Green, Ayling, Cooper, Bartley, Berardi, Bridcutt, Vieira, Dallas, Pedraza, Hernandez, Wood

Substitutes: Silvestri, Coyle, Barrow, Sacko, O'Kane, Roofe, Doukara
 