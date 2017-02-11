Kieran Gibbs Plays – Arsenal Team vs Hull City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs Hull City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has announced his matchday squad for his side’s clash against Hull City at the Emirates later this afternoon.



Hector Bellerin has been deemed fit enough to start and despite the availability of Mohamed Elneny, Wenger has stuck with the midfield two of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Francis Coquelin. Kieran Gibbs comes in at left-back, with Nacho Monreal on the bench.











Elneny returns to the squad, but only as a substitute and the Arsenal boss also has option of calling on the services of Olivier Giroud, Lucas Perez and Danny Welbeck from the bench if his starting attackers fail to deliver the goods on the pitch against the Tigers.



With two defeats on the trot behind them, Wenger’s team are under pressure to get a win at home over an in-form Hull side who have beaten Manchester United and Liverpool in recent weeks.



Arsenal Team vs Hull City



Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Gibbs, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Coquelin, Walcott, Ozil, Iwobi, Sanchez



Substitutes: Ospina, Monreal, Gabriel, Elneny, Perez, Welbeck, Giroud

