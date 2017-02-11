Look When Pontus Jansson Is Missing – Leeds Legend Concerned

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray believes it is clear to see that Leeds United suffer when they are without Pontus Jansson.



The powerful Swedish centre-back missed today's 2-0 defeat against Cardiff City at Elland Road through illness and he is a major doubt for Tuesday night's fixture against Bristol City, also at Elland Road.











Leeds legend Gray feels Jansson is vitally important for the Whites and it is clear the side suffer when he is not available for selection. Gray also noted how Jansson interacts with the Leeds fans, boosting the atmosphere.



Gray said on LUTV: "I said that I wish Jansson had played today because with a big crowd inside Elland Road, he gets the crowd going.





"He's been playing well and the last few games, look at the ones we've lost and conceded goals", Gray explained.