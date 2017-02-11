Mark Warburton Has Shown Rangers And Fans No Respect – Chris Sutton

Follow @insidefutbol





Chris Sutton does not think Mark Warburton has shown any respect for Rangers or the club's fans with his conduct.



Rangers say they have accepted Warburton's resignation, with the Englishman wanting to speak to other clubs and then leave Ibrox without compensation when he had a deal agreed with another side.











Warburton then, Rangers claim, tried to withdraw his resignation, but the damage was done and the Gers had already decided to accept his original offer; Warburton maintains he has not resigned and a legal case may be on the horizon.



Sutton has wasted no time in slamming Warburton and says that the manager has shown the club and fans no respect.





"Mark Warburton had banged on for two years about respect", Sutton said on BT Sport Score.