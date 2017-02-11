Mark Warburton Has Shown Rangers And Fans No Respect – Chris Sutton

Chris Sutton does not think Mark Warburton has shown any respect for Rangers or the club's fans with his conduct.
Rangers say they have accepted Warburton's resignation, with the Englishman wanting to speak to other clubs and then leave Ibrox without compensation when he had a deal agreed with another side.
Warburton then, Rangers claim, tried to withdraw his resignation, but the damage was done and the Gers had already decided to accept his original offer; Warburton maintains he has not resigned and a legal case may be on the horizon.
Sutton has wasted no time in slamming Warburton and says that the manager has shown the club and fans no respect.
"Mark Warburton had banged on for two years about respect", Sutton said on BT Sport Score.
"Well, what respect has he shown the Rangers fans who have been travelling the length and breadth of the country, through hard times.
"And, if reports are to be believed, [he] wants to go off and talk to other clubs.
"He's humiliated the team, on the pitch and off the pitch and it's good riddance, as far as I think the Rangers board think of Mark Warburton.
"I think they are glad to get rid of him", the ex-Celtic striker added.
Assistant manager David Weir and head of recruitment Frank McParland have also departed Ibrox with Warburton.
The Rangers board have now started the search for a successor to Warburton and the man appointed with take over a side sitting in third spot in the Scottish Premiership standings.