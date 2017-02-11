Michael Carrick On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Watford Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester United vs Watford

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Manchester United have announced their team and substitutes for this afternoon's Premier League meeting with Walter Mazzarri's Watford at Old Trafford.



Jose Mourinho's men lost the earlier fixture between the two teams this season after going down to a 3-1 defeat at Vicarage Road and the Portuguese will want his men to turn the tables on the Hornets today.











In an effort to do just that, Mourinho selects David de Gea between the sticks, while the central defensive pairing in front of him is Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling, who wears the captain's armband. Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba will look to control midfield, while Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Anthony Martial slot in behind Zlatan Ibrahimovic.



From the bench, the Manchester United manager has Wayne Rooney and Marcus Rashford available if needed, while Michael Carrick is also amongst the substitutes.



Manchester United Team vs Watford



De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Blind, Herrera, Pogba, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Ibrahimovic



Substitutes: Romero, Darmian, Carrick, Fellaini, Lingard, Rashford, Rooney

