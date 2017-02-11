XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/02/2017 - 11:17 GMT

Moussa Dembele Starts – Celtic Team vs Inverness Confirmed

 




Fixture: Celtic vs Inverness CT
Competition: Scottish Cup
Kick-off: 12:15 (UK time)

Celtic have officially named their starting team and substitutes to play host to Inverness in a Scottish Cup tie at Parkhead this afternoon.

Brendan Rodgers' men sit a whopping 27 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, something which leaves the Bhoys free to focus on adding the Scottish Cup to the Scottish League Cup and expected league title.




To get the job done against Inverness, Rodgers selects Moussa Dembele in attack, with Scott Sinclair and James Forrest also offering an attacking threat. Nir Bitton and Scott Brown will look to control midfield, while at the back Dedryck Boyata partners Erik Sviatchenko and will be bidding to continue his fine form.

From the bench, the Celtic manager can call for Nadir Ciftci if he needs to bring on another striker, while Gary Mackay-Steven is another attacking option.

 


Celtic Team vs Inverness

Gordon, Lustig, Sviatchenko, Boyata, Tierney, Bitton, Brown, Henderson, Forrest, Sinclair, Dembele

Substitutes: De Vries, Toure, Ciftci, Izaguirre, Gamboa, McGregor, Mackay-Steven
 