Moussa Dembele Understands Benefits Of Being At Celtic Says Hoops Legend

Former Celtic midfielder David Hay believes that Moussa Dembele understands that the Bhoys are giving him opportunities that he would not have received if he had joined one of the big boys of the Premier League.



Despite interest from a number of clubs in the Premier League, Celtic managed to snare Dembele away from Fulham in the summer and the Frenchman has been brilliant in his first season in Scotland.











Scoring 23 goals in 39 appearances this season, the forward has been a talismanic figure at Paradise and his three goals in the Champions League also showed that he can perform on the biggest of stages.



Hay admits that the Scottish Premership is not one of the best leagues in the world, but was happy to see Celtic manage to stave off interest from Premier League clubs for Dembele’s signature.





And the Hoops great also believes that Dembele understands the fact that only at Celtic he would get the experience of being at a big club, while playing regularly, something he might not have done at one of the marquee sides in England.

Hay said in an interview with French sports daily L’Equipe: “He understood that he came to Celtic to give flight to his career.



“The Scottish Premiership is not one of the greatest leagues and all major English teams would love to have him.



"Yet he seems happy to be here and it seems in a transfer tussle, Celtic can still force their way.



“When he scores, he has a smile on his face and I think Celtic are good choice for him, which he realises.



“He is becoming familiar with a big club atmosphere while having the opportunity to play, which would have been more difficult in the Premier League.



“It’s a very good way forward for him.”



Dembele was linked with a move to Chelsea in the January window but Antonio Conte insisted that he never asked for the player last month.

