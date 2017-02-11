XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/02/2017 - 14:44 GMT

No Andy Carroll – West Ham Team vs West Brom Confirmed

 




Fixture: West Ham United vs West Brom
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

West Ham have confirmed their side and substitutes to play host to Tony Pulis' West Brom at the London Stadium in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.

Slaven Bilic's side are on a run of good form and have won three of their last four Premier League games to spark hopes of a late run up the table towards the European spots following a disastrous start to the season.




Overtaking West Brom will be crucial and at present the Baggies sit one place and five points above the Hammers, in eighth spot. In an attempt to take all three points, Bilic picks Jose Fonte to form the central defensive pairing with Winston Reid, while Mark Noble skippers the side in the middle of the park. Manuel Lanzini and Robert Snodgrass both play, while Michail Antonio is also selected.

From the bench, the West Ham manager can call for Ashley Fletcher or Jonathan Calleri if he needs to throw on a striker, while Sam Byram is a defensive option. Andy Carroll misses out today through injury.

 


West Ham United Team vs West Brom

Randolph, Kouyate, Reid, Fonte, Cresswell, Obiang, Noble, Feghouli, Lanzini, Snodgrass, Antonio

Substitutes: Adrian, Collins, Byram, Nordtveit, Fernandes, Calleri, Fletcher
 