XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/02/2017 - 11:03 GMT

Rangers Players “Fully Understand Expectations” Insists Gers Star

 




Rangers defender Rob Kiernan has insisted that the players understand the expectations that come with the territory of playing for the Glasgow giants.

The Scottish giants lurched into a crisis last night after Rangers revealed that Mark Warburton’s resignation has been accepted, but the former Gers boss insisted that he has not quit.




With Rangers struggling on an off the pitch at the moment, Kieran stressed that the players are focusing on their Scottish Cup clash against Greenock Morton on Sunday at Ibrox.

The defender also insisted that contrary to popular opinion, his team-mates are aware of the pressure and expectation of being a Rangers player playing against any opposition in any competition.
 


Kiernan told Rangers TV: “Our only focus is on the cup and our game at the weekend now.  

“Once that game is done, we are back to the league but like is said the pressure for Rangers is week-in-week-out, no matter who you are playing or what competition it’s in.

“We all fully understand the expectations.”

Kiernan was not included in the squad for Rangers’ 1-1 draw against Ross County last weekend, but he could be back in action on Sunday.

Rangers Under-20s boss Graeme Murty will take charge of the first team for the clash against Greenock Morton.
 