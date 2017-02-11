Rangers Players “Fully Understand Expectations” Insists Gers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender Rob Kiernan has insisted that the players understand the expectations that come with the territory of playing for the Glasgow giants.



The Scottish giants lurched into a crisis last night after Rangers revealed that Mark Warburton’s resignation has been accepted, but the former Gers boss insisted that he has not quit.











With Rangers struggling on an off the pitch at the moment, Kieran stressed that the players are focusing on their Scottish Cup clash against Greenock Morton on Sunday at Ibrox.



The defender also insisted that contrary to popular opinion, his team-mates are aware of the pressure and expectation of being a Rangers player playing against any opposition in any competition.





Kiernan told Rangers TV: “Our only focus is on the cup and our game at the weekend now.

“Once that game is done, we are back to the league but like is said the pressure for Rangers is week-in-week-out, no matter who you are playing or what competition it’s in.



“We all fully understand the expectations.”



Kiernan was not included in the squad for Rangers’ 1-1 draw against Ross County last weekend, but he could be back in action on Sunday.



Rangers Under-20s boss Graeme Murty will take charge of the first team for the clash against Greenock Morton.

