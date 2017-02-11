Rangers Players Share Fans’ Frustrations – Rob Kiernan

Follow @insidefutbol





Rob Kiernan has no complaints against the Rangers fans and has revealed that the players share their recent frustration due to a lack of results on the pitch.



A defeat to Hearts last week, coupled with a draw at home against Ross County in the following game meant Rangers dropped down to third in the Scottish Premiership table.











A gap of 27 points has opened up between league leaders Celtic and Rangers, and the Ibrox crowd were visibly and audibly upset after their side’s performance against Ross County last weekend.



Kiernan also received flak for his performance in the 4-1 defeat at Hearts and he admits that the crowd are frustrated because of the performances, but insisted that most of the times the fans have made sure that they are fully behind the team.





And the defender stressed that the players understand the frustration of the supporters and are keen to remain united to achieve the club’s goals this season.

Kiernan told Rangers TV: “There has been a lot of frustration in the crowd, you can hear that at half time and full time.



“I was a target that day for a minority but the fans have been brilliant, they have backed us and we share their frustration.



“We are trying to do it all together, rather than have differences and a split of opinion as we are all trying to get the same target.”



It remains to be seen with Mark Warburton out and turmoil off the pitch, whether Rangers can turn over a new leaf against Morton on Sunday.

