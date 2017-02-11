That Was Perfect – Jurgen Klopp Hails Liverpool As Tottenham Brushed Aside

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has dubbed his side's reaction to disappointing results "perfect" as they outmuscled Tottenham Hotspur to record a 2-0 win at Anfield.



Klopp watched his side take the lead in the 16th minute through Sadio Mane, who got on the end of a pass from Georginio Wijnaldum, held off the attentions of Ben Davies, and fired past Hugo Lloris.











Mane needed just another two minutes to make it 2-0 after he reacted quickest following Lloris keeping out efforts from Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino.



There were no further goals in the game, with Tottenham's best chance falling to Heung-Min Son, who saw his shot saved by Simon Mignolet.





Liverpool were good value for the win and having headed into the game on a run of one win in their previous ten matches, Klopp was thrilled with what he saw at Anfield.