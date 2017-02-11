XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/02/2017 - 19:49 GMT

That Was Perfect – Jurgen Klopp Hails Liverpool As Tottenham Brushed Aside

 




Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has dubbed his side's reaction to disappointing results "perfect" as they outmuscled Tottenham Hotspur to record a 2-0 win at Anfield.

Klopp watched his side take the lead in the 16th minute through Sadio Mane, who got on the end of a pass from Georginio Wijnaldum, held off the attentions of Ben Davies, and fired past Hugo Lloris.




Mane needed just another two minutes to make it 2-0 after he reacted quickest following Lloris keeping out efforts from Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino.

There were no further goals in the game, with Tottenham's best chance falling to Heung-Min Son, who saw his shot saved by Simon Mignolet.
 


Liverpool were good value for the win and having headed into the game on a run of one win in their previous ten matches, Klopp was thrilled with what he saw at Anfield.

"It was how we have to play against Tottenham. We had to show a reaction and it was perfect", he told BT Sport.

"It was an outstanding performance offensively in the first half, and defensively in the second half.

"We could have scored again. There were some outstanding individual performances.

"We understand it is a situation that we have to go through together."

And Klopp had special praise for Jordan Henderson, Wijnaldum and Firmino.

"On a physical level there were some brilliant displays from Henderson, Wijnaldum, Firmino – My God I don't think I've seen a better performance from a striker without scoring."

Liverpool are fourth in the league following the win, but could be leapfrogged by Manchester City on Monday.
 

 