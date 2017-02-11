Vincent Janssen On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Liverpool Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have announced their side to lock horns with Liverpool in a Premier League fixture at the Reds' Anfield home this afternoon.



Spurs head into the game sitting nine points behind league leaders Chelsea, but knowing they could cut the gap to six with a win, in advance of the Blues being in action on Sunday.











Mauricio Pochettino's men have already visited Anfield this season, in the EFL Cup, being edged out 2-1 by Jurgen Klopp's side. For today's game, Pochettino picks Harry Kane to lead the line, with support from Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Heung-Min Son. Toby Aldweireld and Eric Dier are at the back, while Moussa Dembele and Victor Wanyama will want to boss midfield.



From the bench, the Argentine boss can call for Vincent Janssen, if he needs to bring on another striker, while Kevin Wimmer is a defensive option.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Liverpool



Lloris (c), Walker, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Dembele, Wanyama, Alli, Eriksen, Son, Kane



Substitutes: Vorm, Trippier, Wimmer, Winks, Sissoko, N'Koudou, Janssen

