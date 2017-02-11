We Can Cause So Much Damage – Arsenal Star Boosted After Hull Win

Kieran Gibbs says Arsenal can do better and have the squad to do real damage to opponents, after the Gunners edged out Hull City 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium.
There was controversy as Alexis Sanchez appeared to handle the ball on his way to putting Arsenal ahead in the 34th minute, before Hull felt Gibbs should have been sent off after he brought down Lazar Markovic with the Serbian clean through on goal.
Arsenal sealed the deal with a penalty scored in injury time by Sanchez, who grabbed his second, while Hull had Sam Clucas sent off for the handball which led to the spot-kick.
Gibbs thinks that Arsenal can play much better despite the win and he is excited about the power in the Gunners squad.
"It was a good chance to show a response and we certainly did that", Gibbs told his club's official site.
"But still at times I thought we could play a lot better.
"We've got a squad that can cause a lot of damage, so we will tie up those ends – defensively and in the final third – sharpen up and look even stronger.
"It's obviously nice to get a clean sheet as well after a couple of defeats, so we can look forward now", the defender added.
Next up for Arsenal is a trip to Germany to face Bayern Munich on Wednesday night for the first leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie.
Then on the following Monday, Arsene Wenger's men lock horns with non-league outfit Sutton United in the FA Cup.