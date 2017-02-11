We Can Cause So Much Damage – Arsenal Star Boosted After Hull Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Kieran Gibbs says Arsenal can do better and have the squad to do real damage to opponents, after the Gunners edged out Hull City 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium.



There was controversy as Alexis Sanchez appeared to handle the ball on his way to putting Arsenal ahead in the 34th minute, before Hull felt Gibbs should have been sent off after he brought down Lazar Markovic with the Serbian clean through on goal.











Arsenal sealed the deal with a penalty scored in injury time by Sanchez, who grabbed his second, while Hull had Sam Clucas sent off for the handball which led to the spot-kick.



Gibbs thinks that Arsenal can play much better despite the win and he is excited about the power in the Gunners squad.





"It was a good chance to show a response and we certainly did that", Gibbs told his club's official site.