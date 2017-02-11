We Must Keep Winning Says Manchester United Star After Watford Beaten

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United’s Juan Mata has conceded that his side will have to keep winning games as he feels this season’s race to finish in the top four is not going to be easy, following a 2-0 win over Watford today.



After the initial exchanges, when most of the game was in midfield, Manchester United took control of proceedings and created a plethora of chances but their lack of finishing again turned out to be their Achilles heel.



Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan missed guilt edged opportunities with the Watford keeper also making some smart saves but their pressure on the Watford defence finally paid off when Anthony Martial’s good work on the left wing was finished off through a tap in by Mata in 32nd minute.











And the Red Devils could have scored more before the break as the Hornets struggled to cope with the movement of Mata, Mkhitaryan, Martial and Ibrahimovic and were pleased to hear the half time whistle.



Manchester United’s tempo was not up to the mark after the break and while they controlled the game, David de Gea was forced into making a smart save from a Mauro Zarate free kick.





However, the home side doubled their lead when Martial produced a smart finish from a devastating counter-attack at the hour mark to make the Old Trafford faithful more comfortable.

Ibrahimovic missed more chances in the second half too and Watford defender Daryl Janmaat managed to miss from three yards out, which could have meant an exciting finish to the game.



But Manchester United managed to close out the game in a comfortable fashion and with Liverpool playing later this evening, they moved up to fifth in the Premier League table for the time being.



Mata is confident that Manchester United are going in the right direction after their convincing performance against Watford but admits that they will need to keep winning games in the coming weeks and months as the top four race is expected to remain mighty close.



The Manchester United attacking midfielder told the BBC: "When you play good football and get the three points it is a step forward but we need to keep going. It was a convincing performance and we are very happy today.



"It started to feel like it was one of those games again. Their keeper saved every chance but then the goal came and after that it was more comfortable for us.



"We are going in the right direction.



"It is very, very difficult.



"First of all is to get into the top four. We have been winning games but not going higher in the table.



"We want to go higher and higher. We never know where we will finish."



Manchester United are not in Premier League action until the 4th of March when they will be hosting Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

