06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/02/2017 - 22:19 GMT

We Need Options – Garry Monk Urged To Make Tactical Change By Former Leeds Star

 




Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has urged Whites head coach Garry Monk to consider playing with just one defensive midfielder in order to give creative talent Pablo Hernandez more options to pick out going forward.

Leeds went down to a 2-0 defeat at home against Cardiff City on Saturday, as Neil Warnock's men comfortably coped with the Whites and hit Monk's men with two sucker punches.




Whelan feels that Hernandez had a lack of options to pick out when he had the ball and suggested that Monk should review playing with two defensive midfielders in order to get another body forward for the Spaniard to hit with killer passes.

The former Whites forward said on BBC Radio Leeds: "Maybe Leeds could try one defensive midfielder next week – they just need to try to get more balls into the box.
 


"Hernandez is very, very good at creating things – but he needs midfielders running beyond him", Whelan explained.

"If two midfielders are just sitting there, his options are narrowed and it has to be a pinpoint cross.

"Even if the midfielders don't meet it – they distract the 'keeper."

Leeds now face a test of character as they bid to bounce back from consecutive defeats when they host Bristol City at Elland Road on Tuesday evening.

Monk's men continue to sit inside the playoff places, but their cushion over seventh placed Norwich City is down to only four points.
 