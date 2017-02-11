XRegister
11/02/2017 - 10:44 GMT

We’re Hungry To Right The Wrongs, Rangers Star Reveals

 




Rangers defender Rob Kiernan has insisted that the Gers players are looking to complete unfinished business from last season in the Scottish Cup.

The Glasgow giants came close to winning the premier domestic cup competition in Scotland last season, but suffered defeat at the hands of Hibernian in the final at Hampden Park.




The defeat still irks the fans and the Rangers players involved in the loss, especially after they experienced the high of beating arch rivals Celtic in the semi-finals.

With the club returning to Scottish Cup action again this weekend against Greenock Morton, Kiernan, one of the players who played in the final last season, admits that Rangers are keen to set the record straight in the competition this time around.
 


The defender told Rangers TV: “We are all hungry to try and right the wrongs of last season little bit.  

“And Saturday is that next step.”

Rangers have won the Scottish Cup on 33 occasions and will be looking to get closer to Celtic’s tally of 36 by winning the competition this season.
 