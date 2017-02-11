XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/02/2017 - 12:05 GMT

You Never Know – Frank de Boer On Rangers Job, Has Warm Feelings For Gers

 




Frank de Boer has indicated that he is looking to start work again in the summer, rather than jump into another job mid-season, after he was linked with taking over at Rangers.

A former Rangers player, the Dutch boss has been mooted as a contender for the hotseat at Ibrox, following the resignation of Mark Warburton on Friday evening.




De Boer told Sky Sports News HQ that he is at present taking a break from the game, following his departure from Italian giants Inter, and is eyeing the summer as the right moment to jump back into the stresses and strains of management.

The Dutchman said: "Right now I am taking a break and just looking more for next season and hopefully to start in pre-season, not the middle of the season.
 


"It's [been] a long time that I have [been able to have] a break because when I was 14 I started to play for Ajax and when I quit my career I started directly to be a coach, first youth and then as a head coach", he continued.

"So it's the first time for 32 years that I have a break for two or three months, so I am enjoying that."

De Boer, who admits he would always listen to an approach from Rangers, says that he is saddened to see his former club struggling as he still holds warm feelings for the Ibrox outfit.

"I would always listen, that's for sure.

"No, no [there’s been no approach].

"Yes [I feel sad to see the club like this] because every club where I played, especially Rangers and Barcelona, who I have warm feelings for, you want to see a club that's very stable and doing well."

Asked whether he could head back to Ibrox and help Rangers, De Boer replied: "You never know."

Rangers are currently third in the Scottish Premiership.

De Boer's last managerial post was at Italian giants Inter, who sacked him at the start of November.
 