You Never Know – Frank de Boer On Rangers Job, Has Warm Feelings For Gers

Frank de Boer has indicated that he is looking to start work again in the summer, rather than jump into another job mid-season, after he was linked with taking over at Rangers.
A former Rangers player, the Dutch boss has been mooted as a contender for the hotseat at Ibrox, following the resignation of Mark Warburton on Friday evening.
De Boer told Sky Sports News HQ that he is at present taking a break from the game, following his departure from Italian giants Inter, and is eyeing the summer as the right moment to jump back into the stresses and strains of management.
The Dutchman said: "Right now I am taking a break and just looking more for next season and hopefully to start in pre-season, not the middle of the season.
"It's [been] a long time that I have [been able to have] a break because when I was 14 I started to play for Ajax and when I quit my career I started directly to be a coach, first youth and then as a head coach", he continued.
"So it's the first time for 32 years that I have a break for two or three months, so I am enjoying that."
De Boer, who admits he would always listen to an approach from Rangers, says that he is saddened to see his former club struggling as he still holds warm feelings for the Ibrox outfit.
"I would always listen, that's for sure.
"No, no [there’s been no approach].
"Yes [I feel sad to see the club like this] because every club where I played, especially Rangers and Barcelona, who I have warm feelings for, you want to see a club that's very stable and doing well."
Asked whether he could head back to Ibrox and help Rangers, De Boer replied: "You never know."
Rangers are currently third in the Scottish Premiership.
De Boer's last managerial post was at Italian giants Inter, who sacked him at the start of November.