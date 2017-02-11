You Never Know – Frank de Boer On Rangers Job, Has Warm Feelings For Gers

Follow @insidefutbol





Frank de Boer has indicated that he is looking to start work again in the summer, rather than jump into another job mid-season, after he was linked with taking over at Rangers.



A former Rangers player, the Dutch boss has been mooted as a contender for the hotseat at Ibrox, following the resignation of Mark Warburton on Friday evening.











De Boer told Sky Sports News HQ that he is at present taking a break from the game, following his departure from Italian giants Inter, and is eyeing the summer as the right moment to jump back into the stresses and strains of management.



The Dutchman said: "Right now I am taking a break and just looking more for next season and hopefully to start in pre-season, not the middle of the season.





"It's [been] a long time that I have [been able to have] a break because when I was 14 I started to play for Ajax and when I quit my career I started directly to be a coach, first youth and then as a head coach", he continued.