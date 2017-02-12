Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City And Manchester United Sent Scouts To FC Porto Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United all sent scouts to watch FC Porto take on Vitoria Guimaraes in the Portuguese Primiera Liga on Saturday.



Porto grabbed a 2-0 win in their away league fixture, with Soares and Jota scoring the vital goals for the Dragons to help their side stay just one point behind Benfica at the top of the table.











The match was well attended by scouts eager to take a close look at Porto's talents.



According to Portuguese outlet Noticias Ao Minuto, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United all had talent spotters in the stands, with the four Premier League clubs believed to be watching Porto's Danilo Pereira and Andre Silva.





Also represented in the stands were Spanish clubs Recreativo de Huelva, Levante, Almeria, Lugo, Tenerife and Real Betis.