Christian Eriksen Shows Why Spurs Not Title Winners Says Liverpool Legend After Anfield Clash

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson feels Tottenham Hotspur need to improve the quality of certain areas of their side if they are ever going to win the Premier League title.



Lawrenson was watching on at Anfield on Saturday as Liverpool brushed Mauricio Pochettino's men aside and won 2-0, with Spurs barely troubling Simon Mignolet in the home side's goal.











Two first half goals from Sadio Mane were too much for the visitors as Liverpool looked an impressive outfit and closed to within a point of Pochettino's side in the league. Spurs had been tipped in recent weeks as the side most likely to challenge Chelsea at the top of the Premier League, but Lawrenson thinks their quality is not quite there.



And he pointed to attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen as an example of what he means, arguing that while the Denmark international is good, he isn't good enough to drive a side to the Premier League title.





Lawrenson said on LFC TV: "Even for me, Eriksen, I think for Tottenham to be a team capable of winning the league, they need the next person up from Eriksen.