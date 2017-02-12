Don’t Like To Reply – Antonio Conte Gives Jose Mourinho No Joy In Mind Games

Follow @insidefutbol





Antonio Conte says he will not be drawn into replying to comments made by Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho about Chelsea being a defensive side.



Mourinho said recently that he does not expect Chelsea to let their lead slip at the top of the Premier League table as they are a "very defensive" side who rely on hitting opponents on the counter-attack.











But following Chelsea's 1-1 draw at Burnley on Sunday which moved the Blues ten points clear at the top of the Premier League, Conte said Mourinho is trying to play mind games and he will not be drawn on hitting back.



"He's playing. I have the experience to understand this", Conte was quoted as saying by the BBC.





"I don't like to reply about the other coaches", he added.