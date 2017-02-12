XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

12/02/2017 - 13:21 GMT

Good Movement, Good Touches – Former Leeds Star Assesses Alfonso Pedraza Home Debut

 




Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan believes there were encouraging signs from Alfonso Pedraza on his home debut for the Whites on Saturday.

Leeds boss Garry Monk chose to hand the new signing his first start against Cardiff City, with Pedraza also getting his first taste of playing in front of the Whites faithful at Elland Road.




He struggled to carve open a resolute Cardiff side, who beat Leeds 2-0 despite allowing Monk's men to dominate possession, but Whelan saw enough to be encouraged by the Spaniard, who is on loan from Villarreal until the end of the season.

"I thought he brought good movement, good touches – he's still only 20 – but still didn't hurt them too much down the left", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.
 


"A lot of his best play came down the right, linking up with [Pablo] Hernandez", he continued.

"Home debuts can be difficult, but he seems to have the right attributes.

"He just came up against a very stubborn Cardiff team."

Leeds are compelled to sign Pedraza on a permanent deal for €10m if they win promotion to the Premier League this season.

It is unclear whether they would still look to snap up the highly-rated winger, or if he would be willing to stay, if they miss out on climbing up to the top flight.

Pedraza will be hoping to have done enough to keep his spot in the side for Tuesday night's home clash against Bristol City, where Leeds will look to return to winning ways.
 