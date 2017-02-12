Good Movement, Good Touches – Former Leeds Star Assesses Alfonso Pedraza Home Debut

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan believes there were encouraging signs from Alfonso Pedraza on his home debut for the Whites on Saturday.



Leeds boss Garry Monk chose to hand the new signing his first start against Cardiff City, with Pedraza also getting his first taste of playing in front of the Whites faithful at Elland Road.











He struggled to carve open a resolute Cardiff side, who beat Leeds 2-0 despite allowing Monk's men to dominate possession, but Whelan saw enough to be encouraged by the Spaniard, who is on loan from Villarreal until the end of the season.



"I thought he brought good movement, good touches – he's still only 20 – but still didn't hurt them too much down the left", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.





"A lot of his best play came down the right, linking up with [Pablo] Hernandez", he continued.