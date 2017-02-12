I’ve Not Slept, Thoughts Going Through My Head – Rangers Interim Boss Graeme Murty

Follow @insidefutbol





Caretaker Rangers manager Graeme Murty says he has had no sleep in a whirlwind 48 hours after being put in charge of the club, with his mind racing and advice flowing his way.



Murty, who is Rangers' Under-20s coach, has been promoted to lead the senior side until a new manager is put in place following the departure of Mark Warburton.











The Gers claim Warburton, his assistant David Weir and head of recruitment Frank McParland all resigned earlier this week, with the club accepting their offer to do so and announcing it on Friday night.



The trio though deny resigning in what has been a complex series of events and a court case could yet be on the cards.





Murty, ahead of Rangers' Scottish Cup tie against Morton, was asked what it has been like for him over the last 48 hours and admitted it has been a whirlwind experience.