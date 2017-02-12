I’ve Not Slept, Thoughts Going Through My Head – Rangers Interim Boss Graeme Murty

Caretaker Rangers manager Graeme Murty says he has had no sleep in a whirlwind 48 hours after being put in charge of the club, with his mind racing and advice flowing his way.
Murty, who is Rangers' Under-20s coach, has been promoted to lead the senior side until a new manager is put in place following the departure of Mark Warburton.
The Gers claim Warburton, his assistant David Weir and head of recruitment Frank McParland all resigned earlier this week, with the club accepting their offer to do so and announcing it on Friday night.
The trio though deny resigning in what has been a complex series of events and a court case could yet be on the cards.
Murty, ahead of Rangers' Scottish Cup tie against Morton, was asked what it has been like for him over the last 48 hours and admitted it has been a whirlwind experience.
The Under-20s boss explained on Rangers TV: "Just imagine no sleep and a lot of thoughts going on in your head.
"[Also] every single person in your phone book calling you and texting you and wishing you good luck.
"And also telling you what to do and what not to do.
"So it's been a bit of a whirlwind, but it is what it is."
Murty revealed he has had a good reaction from the club's first team, who responded well to the training session he put in place, though he did not focus on extreme changes so close to a game.
"I changed a few things, asked a few questions and just basically got through a nice and bright session.
"It wasn't anything too meaty. I don't think you can change anything too extreme in one training session."
It remains to be seen how long Murty will warm the hot seat for at Ibrox, with Rangers now looking for Warburton's permanent replacement as they look to kick on and cement second spot in the Scottish Premiership table.