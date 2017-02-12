XRegister
12/02/2017 - 14:05 GMT

Martyn Waghorn Plays, Jon Toral On Bench – Rangers Team vs Morton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Rangers vs Morton
Competition: Scottish Cup
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Rangers have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Championship side Morton in a Scottish Cup clash at Ibrox this afternoon.

The Gers were thrown into turmoil on Friday night after they announced the resignations of manager Mark Warburton, assistant manager David Weir and head of recruitment Frank McParland. However, the trio quickly insisted they had not resigned and a potential court case now looms.




Rangers have put Under-20s coach Graeme Murty in temporary charge and he will be looking for his side to make no mistake against Morton. Murty picks Martyn Waghorn in attack, the striker replacine Joe Garner, who drops down to the bench. Andy Halliday has been brought into midfield and sits alongside Emerson Hyndman and Jason Holt. At the back, Clint Hill and Philippe Senderos continue their centre-back partnership.

From the bench, Murty has Michael O'Halloran and Harry Forrester desperate to feature, while Jon Toral is another option.

 


Rangers Team vs Morton

Foderingham, Tavernier, Hill, Senderos, Wallace, Halliday, Holt, Hyndman, McKay, Miller, Waghorn

Substitutes: Alnwick, Toral, Hodson, O'Halloran, Garner, Forrester, Wilson
 