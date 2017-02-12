Mentally He’d Have Been Damaged – Former Liverpool Star Says Jurgen Klopp Selection Call Right

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason McAteer believes Jurgen Klopp made the right call in starting Simon Mignolet ahead of Loris Karius against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday as to drop the Belgian would have destroyed his confidence.



Mignolet, who Klopp drafted in Karius to replace as Liverpool's number 1, came under fire for his performance in the Reds' disastrous defeat away at Hull City last weekend.











And in the build up to the Spurs game it was speculated that Karius, who was dropped himself because of poor performances, could be slotted back into the side to replace Mignolet.



Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0 and McAteer thinks Klopp made the right choice in Mignolet as to drop him would have been hugely mentally damaging.





"It was a big talking point through the week what Jurgen Klopp was going to do with Karius and Mignolet", McAteer said on LFC TV after the game.