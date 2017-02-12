XRegister
06 October 2016

12/02/2017 - 20:23 GMT

Now Everyone Has Clean Slate – Rangers Star Looks To Post-Mark Warburton World

 




Rangers stars now have a clean slate to start fresh under their new manager, striker Martyn Waghorn believes, as he saluted Sunday's 2-1 Scottish Cup win over Morton.

The Scottish giants announced the departure of manager Mark Warburton, assistant manager David Weir and head of recruitment Frank McParland on Friday night, claiming the trio had resigned.




They deny those claims, but Under-20s boss Graeme Murty was in charge as Rangers hosted Morton in the Scottish Cup on Sunday, while the search for a new manager has begun.

Waghorn started and netted the winner in the game against Morton, which the Gers won 2-1, to set up a quarter-final meeting with either Hamilton or Dunfermline.
 


Now looking forward, Waghorn says that all the players at Rangers will start with a clean slate following Warburton's departure, while he also stressed how vital it was to banish the feelings of uncertainty with a win.

"It was important we stuck together as a team, worked hard and got the win", the striker told Rangers TV.

"There is the uncertainty of what is going to happen next; who is going to come in? Is Murts [Murty] going to take it full time or what? There is that air of uncertainty; whether you are playing, are you in or are you out.

"It is a bit difficult, but it is important that you just get your head down and everyone essentially has a clean slate.

"And it is time to pull together as a team and go forward", Waghorn added.

Former Rangers boss Alex McLeish is the current favourite to take over at Ibrox, while Billy Davies, Derek McInnes, Frank de Boer and Tommy Wright have also been mooted as contenders.
 