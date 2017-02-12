Now Everyone Has Clean Slate – Rangers Star Looks To Post-Mark Warburton World

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers stars now have a clean slate to start fresh under their new manager, striker Martyn Waghorn believes, as he saluted Sunday's 2-1 Scottish Cup win over Morton.



The Scottish giants announced the departure of manager Mark Warburton, assistant manager David Weir and head of recruitment Frank McParland on Friday night, claiming the trio had resigned.











They deny those claims, but Under-20s boss Graeme Murty was in charge as Rangers hosted Morton in the Scottish Cup on Sunday, while the search for a new manager has begun.



Waghorn started and netted the winner in the game against Morton, which the Gers won 2-1, to set up a quarter-final meeting with either Hamilton or Dunfermline.





Now looking forward, Waghorn says that all the players at Rangers will start with a clean slate following Warburton's departure, while he also stressed how vital it was to banish the feelings of uncertainty with a win.