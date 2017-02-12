Oh Yes, I Love That About Him – Liverpool Legend Can’t Understand Why Tottenham Star Not At Anfield

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson is at a loss as to why the Reds did not snap up Dele Alli, while he revealed an aspect of the midfielder's game he loves.



Spurs snapped up Alli from MK Dons for an initial £5m and he has since established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in world football.











Lawrenson watched Alli at close quarters on Saturday as he clocked up all 90 minutes in Spurs' 2-0 defeat away at Liverpool.



As Spurs headed for defeat, they picked up bookings, with Harry Winks shown a yellow card in the 71st minute, Eric Dier following him into the book in the 78th minute and Toby Alderweireld seeing yellow in the 83rd minute.





During a discussion on Liverpool's in-house TV channel on how Spurs often turn bad tempered when the game turns against them, it was suggested Alli occasionally leaves his foot in during tackles.