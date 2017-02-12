PHOTO: Manchester United Talent Thrilled To Make Loan Debut

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United talent Joe Riley has expressed his delight after making his debut for Sheffield United on Saturday in a win over Peterborough United.



Riley is on loan at the League One leaders from the Red Devils and was brought off the bench at London Road with just a minute of the game remaining.











Sheffield United won 1-0 thanks to an 87th minute Billy Sharp goal and sit five points clear of Scunthorpe United at the top of the League One standings.



And Riley was thrilled to make his debut, posting a photograph of himself coming into the action against Peterborough.



Delighted to make my Debut for @SUFC_tweets last night and a quality Win away from home… 3 points ✔️⚔️ #JR14 pic.twitter.com/a1lGZUZrW8 — Joe Riley (@joeriley49) February 12, 2017



And Riley wrote: "Delighted to make my debut for Sheffield United last night and a quality win away from home….3 points."