06 October 2016

26 August 2015

12/02/2017 - 13:56 GMT

PHOTO: Manchester United Talent Thrilled To Make Loan Debut

 




Manchester United talent Joe Riley has expressed his delight after making his debut for Sheffield United on Saturday in a win over Peterborough United.

Riley is on loan at the League One leaders from the Red Devils and was brought off the bench at London Road with just a minute of the game remaining.




Sheffield United won 1-0 thanks to an 87th minute Billy Sharp goal and sit five points clear of Scunthorpe United at the top of the League One standings.

And Riley was thrilled to make his debut, posting a photograph of himself coming into the action against Peterborough.
 


And Riley wrote: "Delighted to make my debut for Sheffield United last night and a quality win away from home….3 points."

The Manchester United starlet will be hoping to clock up playing time again on Tuesday when Sheffield United are again in action on the road, this time at Bristol Rovers.

The Blades then have a top of the table clash against Scunthorpe at home to look forward to on Saturday, before their February fixture list is rounded off by playing host to third placed Bolton Wanderers in what is a massive month for the club.
 