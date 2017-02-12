They Have To Call Me – Alex McLeish’s Come-And-Get-Me Message To Rangers

Follow @insidefutbol





Alex McLeish has all but admitted he wants the Rangers job.



McLeish was watching on at Ibrox as Rangers edged out Morton 2-1 to progress in the Scottish Cup on Sunday and speculation is rife that he will be handed the reins after the departure of Mark Warburton on Friday night.











The former Gers boss was tackled after the match on whether he is keen to take over at Ibrox and threw the ball into Rangers court, saying the club must call him, while acknowledging he is firmly amongst the favourites for the job.



He said on Sky Sports: "There's obviously a lot of speculation at the moment.





"According to pundits and newspapers, I'm one of the favourites to get the job", McLeish said.